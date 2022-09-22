Projects of the Cabal

The evil cultic cabal, through the think tanks and agencies of their Conglomerate Empire, has developed numerous projects of control. Who are these psychopaths? What are the agencies, memes and projects they employ to manipulate and gain control of humanity?

We need a process of betterment, awareness, healing and cooperation to stop evil from dominating the world and restore freedom and goodness. (https://AwareMore.com/Programs/notes.htm)



