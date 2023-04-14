Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
X22 REPORT Ep. 3045b - You Are Witnessing The Systematic Destruction Of The Old Guard, Down She Goes
81 views
channel image
GalacticStorm
Published 19 hours ago |
Shop now

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 3045b - April 13, 2023

You Are Witnessing The Systematic Destruction Of The Old Guard, Down She Goes


The [DS] is being pushed down the patriots want them to go. This is about exposing the [DS] plan to wake the people up. The leak timing is very interesting, the Biden admin and the fake news are reporting on it and they are going after the leaker with everything they have. JS is investigating all the crimes Biden and the [DS] has committed, how do you introduce evidence. What you are witnessing is the destruction of the old guard, and the old guard is fighting back with everything they have, all assets will be deployed this election. Down she goes. 

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.


Get The Fastest No-Log VPN Today 73% OFF LIFETIME DISCOUNT!

https://www.virtualshield.com/x22 
Start Today For FREE for 30 days ^^ Click Above^^ 




Keywords
censorshipdonald trumpdeclaselon muskelection fraudx22 reportbiden regimefree speech violation

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket