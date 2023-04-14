X22 REPORT Ep. 3045b - You Are Witnessing The Systematic Destruction Of The Old Guard, Down She Goes

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 3045b - April 13, 2023

You Are Witnessing The Systematic Destruction Of The Old Guard, Down She Goes





The [DS] is being pushed down the patriots want them to go. This is about exposing the [DS] plan to wake the people up. The leak timing is very interesting, the Biden admin and the fake news are reporting on it and they are going after the leaker with everything they have. JS is investigating all the crimes Biden and the [DS] has committed, how do you introduce evidence. What you are witnessing is the destruction of the old guard, and the old guard is fighting back with everything they have, all assets will be deployed this election. Down she goes.

