BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

I don't want just defense. We want to attack too, said the US president - Trump
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1307 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
51 views • 19 hours ago

Trump wants to restore the Pentagon's name to "War Department," which it held until 1949.

"The Department of War sounds better than the Department of Defense. I don't want just defense. We want to attack too," said the US president.

Adding: 

Georgia Accuses West of Pressuring Tbilisi to Open “Second Front” Against Russia

Tbilisi Mayor Kakha Kaladze says Western officials made direct threats and blackmail in PM Irakli Kobakhidze’s office, demanding Georgia launch a second front in the war with Russia.

In Irakli Kobakhidze’s office there were direct threats, blackmail, and insults, demanding that a ‘second front’ be opened in the country. They promised assistance, equipment, and so on.

Georgia is reportedly ready to provide evidence.

A reminder that Ukraine’s war was never meant to be the last.

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy