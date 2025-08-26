Trump wants to restore the Pentagon's name to "War Department," which it held until 1949.

"The Department of War sounds better than the Department of Defense. I don't want just defense. We want to attack too," said the US president.

Adding:

Georgia Accuses West of Pressuring Tbilisi to Open “Second Front” Against Russia

Tbilisi Mayor Kakha Kaladze says Western officials made direct threats and blackmail in PM Irakli Kobakhidze’s office, demanding Georgia launch a second front in the war with Russia.

In Irakli Kobakhidze’s office there were direct threats, blackmail, and insults, demanding that a ‘second front’ be opened in the country. They promised assistance, equipment, and so on.

Georgia is reportedly ready to provide evidence.

A reminder that Ukraine’s war was never meant to be the last.