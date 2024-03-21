Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
An Ode to my Democrat Friends who CANCELLED Me for Politics
channel image
Recharge Freedom
332 Subscribers
25 views
Published 7 days ago

The following is a message to two of my Democrat friends, who have shifted so far to the left, that I can't even see them on the political spectrum, who canceled me and our long-term friendships, because of political differences. It represents our inability to speak to one another in America today, and the divisiveness that exists in our great country. #uspolitics #woke #antifa #blm #trump #cancelculture

Keywords
property rightsdemocratspoliticsantifablmpropagandajoe bidenpandemicelon muskus politicscriminalitybailreformcanceledpolitical viewswindowcancel culturecoviddivisivenessgretchen whitmercancellationno bailovertonwoke woke culture

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket