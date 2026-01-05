Faith-Fueled Daily Discipline is Key to Achieving Peak Wholistic Health - Stacey Lawson

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
After years of surviving on fast food and ignoring the toll that stress was taking on her body, Stacey Lawson finally couldn’t take it any longer. It was time to get healthy! As a current personal trainer and health coach, Stacey’s journey to health and wellness wasn’t an easy one. However, it gave her the credibility and wisdom to help people understand the importance of taking care of their physical bodies as well as their spiritual well-being. It is difficult to be disciplined enough to embrace the physical demands of maintaining a healthy lifestyle, but it is indeed God-honoring and rewarding. Ditch the french fries and do some juicing, and you’ll start to see big changes in your physical and mental health. Focus on your relationship with the Lord and ask Him for the diligence to take care of your temple.
TAKEAWAYS
Check out Stacey’s book, Inside Out - Living Healthy Spirit, Soul and Body
Everything in your life stems from your relationship with God
We can’t operate from our own strength - we have to be in God’s Word every day
We are a spiritual being with a physical body that we need to take care of and honor God with
