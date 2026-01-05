Faith-Fueled Daily Discipline is Key to Achieving Peak Wholistic Health - Stacey Lawson

After years of surviving on fast food and ignoring the toll that stress was taking on her body, Stacey Lawson finally couldn’t take it any longer. It was time to get healthy! As a current personal trainer and health coach, Stacey’s journey to health and wellness wasn’t an easy one. However, it gave her the credibility and wisdom to help people understand the importance of taking care of their physical bodies as well as their spiritual well-being. It is difficult to be disciplined enough to embrace the physical demands of maintaining a healthy lifestyle, but it is indeed God-honoring and rewarding. Ditch the french fries and do some juicing, and you’ll start to see big changes in your physical and mental health. Focus on your relationship with the Lord and ask Him for the diligence to take care of your temple.









TAKEAWAYS





Check out Stacey’s book, Inside Out - Living Healthy Spirit, Soul and Body





Everything in your life stems from your relationship with God





We can’t operate from our own strength - we have to be in God’s Word every day





We are a spiritual being with a physical body that we need to take care of and honor God with









🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

The CCM Show on Lightcast: https://theccmshow.lightcast.com/

David trailer: https://bit.ly/43DNA7E

Tickets to David: https://www.angel.com/movies/david

Angel Membership sign up: https://www.angel.com/tinag

Inside Out book: https://amzn.to/3L9HwOf

McDonald’s Fries Most Toxic Fast Food: https://bit.ly/4qqj2z0





🔗 CONNECT WITH STACEY LAWSON

Email: [email protected]





📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

WAVwatch (get 15% off with code TINA): https://wavwatch.com/tina

Medi-Share: https://www.medishare.com/tina-griffin

Pure Bella Vita (get $5 off with code TINA): https://bit.ly/PBVACCM

Tiny Revival (get 10% off with code TINA): https://tinyrevival.com/TINA





🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom





📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://theccmshow.lightcast.com/





📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM





💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2024 Recap & 2025 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/





#counterculturemom #tinagriffin #staceylawson #HealthyDiscipline #SelfDiscipline #DisciplineForHealth #ConsistentHabits #HealthyHabits #HealthyLifestyle #WellnessJourney #HolisticHealth #LiveWell #WellnessLife #CleanEating #HealthyEating #EatWell #WholeFoods #NutritionMatters



