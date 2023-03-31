Create New Account
Top Exorcist: Marian Prophecies Are Coming True. Prepare For Spiritual Warfare NOW
Rick Langley
Published a day ago

Speakers at the 2023 Spiritual Warfare Conference, hosted by Terry Barber and Jesse Romero of Virgin Most Powerful Internet Radio, have sounded the alarm for today’s Catholics, stating that there are indications that we are living in the prophetic times foretold by the Blessed Virginia Mary and the Saints. Daily Rosary and frequent reception of the sacraments—especially confession—are some of the most important weapons to succeed in this battle and maintain the faith in the culture war.

Join LifeSiteNews correspondent Alejandro Rodriguez for his on-the-ground coverage of this event, which featured spiritual insights from some of the Catholic Church's leading voices. These include renown exorcist Fr. Chad Ripperger, Bishop Joseph Strickland of Tyler Texas, evangelist Jesse Romero, and more.

