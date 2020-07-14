© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Jane Roberts Seth Channeled by Karl Mollison short
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
6 views • July 14, 2020
To see the rest of this video please go to https://www.getwisdom.com/jane-roberts-channeled-by-karl-mollison-16oct2019/
From https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jane_Roberts
Jane Roberts May 8, 1929 – September 5, 1984 was an American author,
poet, self-proclaimed psychic, and spirit medium, who claimed to
channel an energy personality who called himself "Seth."
Her publication of the Seth texts, known as the Seth Material,
established her as one of the preeminent figures in the world
of paranormal phenomena. The Yale University Library
Manuscripts and Archives maintains a collection entitled Jane
Roberts Papers (MS 1090), which documents the career and
personal life of Jane Roberts, including journals, poetry,
correspondence, audio and video recordings, and other materials
donated after her death by Roberts' husband and other individuals
and organizations. Yale University’s collection entitled "Jane
Roberts papers" occupies 164.08 linear feet of shelf space and
is contained in 498 boxes.
Seth's effect upon New Age thinkers has been profound.
The title jacket of "The Nature of Personal Reality, A Seth
Book," republished in 1994, contains testimonials from some
of the most notable thinkers and writers within the movement.
Marianne Williamson, Deepak Chopra, Shakti Gawain, Dan Millman,
Louise Hay, Richard Bach, and others express the effect the
Seth Material had upon their own awakening.
In words similar to Williamson's they state: "Seth was one of
my first metaphysical teachers. He remains a constant source
of knowledge and inspiration in my life." Catherine L. Albanese,
professor of religious history at the University of Chicago,
stated that in the 1970s the Seth Material "launched an era
of nationwide awareness" of the channeling trend. She believes
it contributed to the "self-identity of an emergent New Age
movement and also augment[ed] its ranks."
A number of groups have compiled anthologies of quotes from
Seth, summarized sections of his teachings, issed copies of
Seth sessions on audio tape,[55] and further relayed the
material via classes[56] and conventions.
After Roberts’ death, recorded in The Way Toward Health (1997),
Butts continued his work as a guardian of the Seth texts and
continued to supervise the publication of some of the remaining
material, including The Early Sessions, making sure all of the
recordings, manuscripts, notes, and drawings would be given
to the Yale Library. Butts remarried, and his second wife,
Laurel Lee Davies, supported his work during the more than
20 years they were together and helped answer mail and
proofread manuscripts.
Butts died of cancer on May 26, 2008.
From https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jane_Roberts
Jane Roberts May 8, 1929 – September 5, 1984 was an American author,
poet, self-proclaimed psychic, and spirit medium, who claimed to
channel an energy personality who called himself "Seth."
Her publication of the Seth texts, known as the Seth Material,
established her as one of the preeminent figures in the world
of paranormal phenomena. The Yale University Library
Manuscripts and Archives maintains a collection entitled Jane
Roberts Papers (MS 1090), which documents the career and
personal life of Jane Roberts, including journals, poetry,
correspondence, audio and video recordings, and other materials
donated after her death by Roberts' husband and other individuals
and organizations. Yale University’s collection entitled "Jane
Roberts papers" occupies 164.08 linear feet of shelf space and
is contained in 498 boxes.
Seth's effect upon New Age thinkers has been profound.
The title jacket of "The Nature of Personal Reality, A Seth
Book," republished in 1994, contains testimonials from some
of the most notable thinkers and writers within the movement.
Marianne Williamson, Deepak Chopra, Shakti Gawain, Dan Millman,
Louise Hay, Richard Bach, and others express the effect the
Seth Material had upon their own awakening.
In words similar to Williamson's they state: "Seth was one of
my first metaphysical teachers. He remains a constant source
of knowledge and inspiration in my life." Catherine L. Albanese,
professor of religious history at the University of Chicago,
stated that in the 1970s the Seth Material "launched an era
of nationwide awareness" of the channeling trend. She believes
it contributed to the "self-identity of an emergent New Age
movement and also augment[ed] its ranks."
A number of groups have compiled anthologies of quotes from
Seth, summarized sections of his teachings, issed copies of
Seth sessions on audio tape,[55] and further relayed the
material via classes[56] and conventions.
After Roberts’ death, recorded in The Way Toward Health (1997),
Butts continued his work as a guardian of the Seth texts and
continued to supervise the publication of some of the remaining
material, including The Early Sessions, making sure all of the
recordings, manuscripts, notes, and drawings would be given
to the Yale Library. Butts remarried, and his second wife,
Laurel Lee Davies, supported his work during the more than
20 years they were together and helped answer mail and
proofread manuscripts.
Butts died of cancer on May 26, 2008.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.