THE TRUTH ABOUT THE IRAN DEAL! - There Is More To This Than Meets The Eye!

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Josh Sigurdson reports on the alleged "Iran Deal" which is set to be signed off on tomorrow (Sunday the 14th) on President Trump's 80th birthday and on the eve of the White House UFC event. It's almost like they're trying to tell us something. Perhaps that it's all theater?





While at face value, an Iran Deal sounds great, the actual concessions made are crazy and the possibility of the Iran War ending are very slim considering this has been written in stone for decades as part of the conquering of The Middle East.





Tehran says there is no actual deal. People are protesting among the hardliners in Iran at the moment at the notion of the deal as Trump claims it stands.





The deal will pull Israeli troops out of SOME parts of Lebanon while they maintain massive ground operations in South Lebanon. It involves a temporary ceasefire and Iran's ability to keep some of their military programs. What it doesn't ensure is Israel not bombing Iran. While it asks Israel to refrain from bombings, it allows Israel to continue bombing at any rate they please IF they are attacked in some way first. We all know what Israel will do with that information as they have so many times before and indeed even did in the past week with Iran claiming Israel and the US government committed a false flag against the Kuwait International Airport to blame on their country.





President Trump has also threatened that he will nuke Iran if they don't sign the deal.





This is the 39th announcement of a deal between the US and Iran.





Meanwhile, as Israel plans to merge the IDF with the US military as part of the NDAA (National Defense Authorization Act), Senator Tom Cotton is trying to make it ILLEGAL to not share intelligence information with Israel, effectively giving Israel ALL secret US information. They by the way have different laws there over the disclosure of information and the use of law enforcement against individuals by means of spying.





Section 622 of the 192 page Intelligence Authorization Act allows for this intrusion which one should really be asking, "WHY would anyone sneak this into law unless they're subverted and owned by Israel?"





As the economy craters and revolts pop up in Iraq and Philippines against The United States, we can't be buying this latest attempt to keep people sitting on their hands. There is no real deal. The 7 Country Plan isn't going to go away overnight because "Trump said so."





Stay tuned for more from WAM!





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