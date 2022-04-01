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Want Equity? Punish White People.
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63 views • April 01, 2022
States and cities have stopped enforcing laws that blacks and Hispanics keep breaking, and the result is chaos. There is a better way to achieve "equity."
Thumbnail credit: © Simon Chapman/London News Pictures via ZUMA Wire
The transcript of this video is available here: https://www.amren.com/videos/2022/04/want-equity-punish-white-people/
Website: https://www.amren.com/
Gab: https://gab.ai/AmRenaissance
Telegram: https://t.me/amrenofficial
Conference Speeches: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oXJDii58nHYl/
Podcast: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/PvE9Fgz40IbM/
Thumbnail credit: © Simon Chapman/London News Pictures via ZUMA Wire
The transcript of this video is available here: https://www.amren.com/videos/2022/04/want-equity-punish-white-people/
Website: https://www.amren.com/
Gab: https://gab.ai/AmRenaissance
Telegram: https://t.me/amrenofficial
Conference Speeches: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oXJDii58nHYl/
Podcast: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/PvE9Fgz40IbM/
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