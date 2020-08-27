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URGENT!! WE MUST SAVE OUR CHILDREN!! This is why they don't want parents watching online classes
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55 views • August 27, 2020
WAKE UP PARENTS!! Black Lives Matter has taken over the public school systems across the country. They have incorporated Marxism which teaches students to hate the family unit. THIS IS ALL PART part of the NEW 2020 school curriculum. Schools have required parents to sign forms that they will not monitor what their children are being taught online, as many school systems are using remote teaching methods amid the alleged dangers of corona virus . WAKE UP PARENTS and MAKE YOUR VOICES HEARD AT THE ADMINISTRATORS' OFFICES!! IMPEACH THEM ALL!!
Article: https://www.nationalistreview.net/2020/08/23/video-black-lives-matter-takes-over-public-school-curriculum-teachers-told-to-disavow-nuclear-family/
Article: https://www.nationalistreview.net/2020/08/23/video-black-lives-matter-takes-over-public-school-curriculum-teachers-told-to-disavow-nuclear-family/
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