8-04-2022 ALL the world's a stage... (Important to remember)

Episode 82





Every individual story you see of hear about is DESIGNED to get ALL of your attention. We need to remember to step back and look at the whole picture. I am almost positive in saying that 100% of the news they throw at you is meant to keep you looking in the other direction. It's all distractions. They don't want you to learn the truth about anything, and this upcoming election cycle will finally blow the lid off all of it...





Remind yourself of Trump's achievements here:

https://trumpwhitehouse.archives.gov/





Last night's X22 Report is here, particularly about the setup on the VPs role in sending back electors:

https://x22report.com/the-offensive-is-being-built-ds-fell-into-the-trap-pain-justice-is-coming-ep-2841/





True the vote in collaboration with the nation's County Sheriffs here:

https://protectamerica.vote/