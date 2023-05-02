HIllsong Church and the Great Falling Away-NOW THE END BEGINS.COM-MAY 1 2023

Today's Podcast is not a happy one, as we will be discussing the ever-widening collapse of the professing Christian Church in America and around the world. The church that has been the 'standard bearer' for the past 20 years, Hillsong Church from Australia, now known as Hellsong Church, has been revealed to be a snake pit of greedy con men and sexual predators. It's founder, Brian Houston, is right now facing criminal charges of concealing the sexual abuse of children, and has been ordered to appear in court in Australia on June 15th. But as bad as all this is, it's only the tip of the iceberg.On this episode of the NTEB Prophecy News Podcast, we are watching the last days of the Christian Church on this earth, and as prophesied in your King James Bible, it is beset and besieged with all manner of charlatans and fakers who are fleecing the flock and rendering it powerless. In 2023, the global Christian Church, the body of Christ, has never been as wealthy as it is today, and it has never been as powerless and ineffectual as it is right now. You have on one side the Word of Faith Charismatics selling prosperity, and affirming evangelicals on the other leading the charge to welcome in the LGBTQIA+ Movement. Caught in the middle is the vast bulk of professing Christianity, fatally unaware of Bible doctrine and selling themselves to the highest bidder. It is truly heartbreaking to watch. On today's Prophecy News Podcast, we bring you the collapse the Laodicean Church, as well as breaking news from around the world.

