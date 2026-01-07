Kherson. Red zone.

Antonovka settlement. Melodic work of the artillery of the 18th Army of the Guards "Dnieper" on the places of concentration of enemy manpower and active EW points.

❗️❗️❗️In the near future, we will increase the number of firing units and the zones of fire damage to equipment on the right bank. We will process the places of active counteraction of EW systems (squares) with artillery, regardless of the presence of civilians there.

Adding:

Two Majors #Summary for the morning of January 7, 2026

📰 Yesterday in 🇫🇷France, a meeting of the "Coalition of the Willing" - militaristically minded leaders of the EU🇪🇺 and Zelensky🇺🇦, who planned to establish military bases in Ukraine (with a contingent of 30 thousand soldiers), "limit" the Armed Forces of Ukraine to 700 thousand people, and other unacceptable measures for Russia. American Witkoff 🇺🇸 announced the participation of the well-known corporation BlackRock in the post-war reconstruction of Ukraine. Under Trump, the USA finally stopped being ashamed of the fact that they make money on wars.

▪️ From 23:00 on January 5 to 23:00 on January 6, 169 aircraft-type UAVs were destroyed, the Russian Defense Ministry reported. A day earlier - 150. Tonight, 9 UAVs were shot down.

▪️ On the Sumy direction the GR "North" continues offensive actions in the Sumy and Krasnopolsky districts.

▪️In the Belgorod region a drone of the AFU attacked an oil depot in the Starooskolsky district, several tanks caught fire. In Grayvoron, a civilian was injured as a result of a FPV drone strike on a car.

▪️ On the Kharkov direction the GR "North" is conducting fierce battles near Volchansk, using TOS and aviation. Tactical successes have been noted in the Staritsa area, in the forest near Liman, in the Melovoe-Khatnye area. On the Liptsovsky section - without significant changes.

▪️ In Kupyansk battles continue, both sides are noted in the same areas of the city. OSINT sources report the presence of the AFU in the area of the central city market.

▪️ Krasnaya Liman is being enveloped by our troops from the flanks, the infantry is moving through the forests, the enemy is conducting organized defense. Yesterday's "flag-planting" by the AFU in Divbrova, as expected, turned out to be an archived "canned good", the battles in the area of the populated area continue.

▪️ On the east of the Zaporozhye region the GR "East" repels another attempt of the enemy to counterattack in the area of Gulyaypole, our forces are expanding the bridgehead on the western bank of the Gaichur River.

▪️ On the Orekhovsky direction of the Zaporozhye front, the LoC is unchanged. Battles are going on for Primorskye, in the area of Lukyanovsky and Novoyakovlevka.

▪️ On the Kherson direction - mutual strikes (https://t.me/osvedomitell_alex/31945) across the Dnieper.

The summary was compiled by: ⚡️Two Majors (two_majors)