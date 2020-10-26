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24-10-202 - Lisbon - Portugal - Manifestation For Freedom Against Covid19 BS!
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54 views • October 26, 2020
So this Liar Genocidal Jornalists they took advantage of the Manifestation to say that people do not have a mask and I bet that the next day they immediately gave more liar numbers(not real Person,NUMBERS) to say that Covid19's bullshit had spread more because the people without masks in the Manifestation. Numbers only liar numbers! These corrupt journalists and politicians belonging to the "Evil Elite" have to be sentence to death for crimes against humanity!
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