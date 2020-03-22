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The Government Said So & I'm Gonna Do It! ~ Pfft! Yeah Right!
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3 views • March 22, 2020
Never Let a Crisis Go To Waste,
I am Pastor Brandon Holthaus, and I want to welcome you to our Rock Harbor Church’s YouTube Channel. We desire to reach people with the truth; believers and unbelievers alike. We connect dots of events that are happening in the world from a Biblical perspective and also a prophetic perspective. We offer prophecy updates, discipleship lessons, and sermons to help people grow in the Lord and come to the knowledge of the truth. https://rockharborchurch.net
I am Pastor Brandon Holthaus, and I want to welcome you to our Rock Harbor Church’s YouTube Channel. We desire to reach people with the truth; believers and unbelievers alike. We connect dots of events that are happening in the world from a Biblical perspective and also a prophetic perspective. We offer prophecy updates, discipleship lessons, and sermons to help people grow in the Lord and come to the knowledge of the truth. https://rockharborchurch.net
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