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Latest MAGA News - Saturday, 27th of February - Morning Coffee Edition
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100 views • February 27, 2021
Today’s Links:
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/scammed-breaking-john-durham-resigns-effective-february-28th-biden-ag-takes-office/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/breaking-judge-rules-maricopa-county-must-provide-2-1-million-ballots-2020-arizona-senate-audit/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/mark-meadows-trump-planning-next-administration-video/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/good-news-public-pressure-new-hampshire-ags-office-rescinds-plan-move-voting-machines-state-capitol-investigation/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/maricopa-county-releases-reports-junk-audits-12-ballot-adjudication-dominion-employees-use-prohibited-orange-external-drive-omitted-report/
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2021/02/26/u-s-attorney-john-durham-announces-his-departure-from-office-no-details-of-special-counsel-role-continuing/
https://www.theepochtimes.com/john-durham-announces-resignation-as-us-attorney-for-connecticut_3713073.html
https://www.theepochtimes.com/trump-planning-for-the-next-administration-former-chief-of-staff-mark-meadows_3712640.html
https://www.justice.gov/usao-ct/pr/us-attorney-durham-announces-departure-office
https://twitter.com/disclosetv/status/1365367707705765890/photo/1
https://twitter.com/disclosetv/status/1365366588044677120
https://www.oann.com/mike-lindell-on-dominion-lawsuit-what-are-you-hiding/
https://www.justice.gov/opa/speech/acting-deputy-attorney-general-john-carlin-delivers-remarks-domestic-terrorism
https://rumble.com/ve4l3x-breaking-mike-lindell-vows-to-counter-sue-dominion-and-sue-big-tech-and-med.html
https://apnews.com/article/joe-biden-legislature-senate-elections-arizona-phoenix-811a189f9e6416a554e4f399f3c94c4e
https://t.me/s/linwoodspeakstruth
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/cias-damning-khashoggi-report-made-public-we-assess-crown-prince-mbs-approved-murder
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/didnt-jobs-conservative-commentator-deroy-murdoch-puts-blame-federal-judges-role-jan-6-riots-video/
Channels:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/M4YtazGIdcIH/
https://rumble.com/user/Stroppy
https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@Stroppy
Note: I am no longer uploading my videos to YTube
Gab:
https://gab.com/Stroppy
Email:
[email protected]
Stroppy Music Mix : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCqIYtQ9Gd6gNpsTwzaKaM8g
General Links:
https://qagg.news/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/scammed-breaking-john-durham-resigns-effective-february-28th-biden-ag-takes-office/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/breaking-judge-rules-maricopa-county-must-provide-2-1-million-ballots-2020-arizona-senate-audit/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/mark-meadows-trump-planning-next-administration-video/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/good-news-public-pressure-new-hampshire-ags-office-rescinds-plan-move-voting-machines-state-capitol-investigation/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/maricopa-county-releases-reports-junk-audits-12-ballot-adjudication-dominion-employees-use-prohibited-orange-external-drive-omitted-report/
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2021/02/26/u-s-attorney-john-durham-announces-his-departure-from-office-no-details-of-special-counsel-role-continuing/
https://www.theepochtimes.com/john-durham-announces-resignation-as-us-attorney-for-connecticut_3713073.html
https://www.theepochtimes.com/trump-planning-for-the-next-administration-former-chief-of-staff-mark-meadows_3712640.html
https://www.justice.gov/usao-ct/pr/us-attorney-durham-announces-departure-office
https://twitter.com/disclosetv/status/1365367707705765890/photo/1
https://twitter.com/disclosetv/status/1365366588044677120
https://www.oann.com/mike-lindell-on-dominion-lawsuit-what-are-you-hiding/
https://www.justice.gov/opa/speech/acting-deputy-attorney-general-john-carlin-delivers-remarks-domestic-terrorism
https://rumble.com/ve4l3x-breaking-mike-lindell-vows-to-counter-sue-dominion-and-sue-big-tech-and-med.html
https://apnews.com/article/joe-biden-legislature-senate-elections-arizona-phoenix-811a189f9e6416a554e4f399f3c94c4e
https://t.me/s/linwoodspeakstruth
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/cias-damning-khashoggi-report-made-public-we-assess-crown-prince-mbs-approved-murder
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/didnt-jobs-conservative-commentator-deroy-murdoch-puts-blame-federal-judges-role-jan-6-riots-video/
Channels:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/M4YtazGIdcIH/
https://rumble.com/user/Stroppy
https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@Stroppy
Note: I am no longer uploading my videos to YTube
Gab:
https://gab.com/Stroppy
Email:
[email protected]
Stroppy Music Mix : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCqIYtQ9Gd6gNpsTwzaKaM8g
General Links:
https://qagg.news/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/
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