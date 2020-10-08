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Dr. Fauci vs. Senator Rand Paul, MD, on the Development of Natural Herd Immunity
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31 views • October 08, 2020
Video source: https://youtu.be/1Kj3GPMCgtg
Dr. Ben Edwards discusses that exchange between Senator Rand Paul and Dr. Anthony Fauci from recent weeks on COVID-19 and herd immunity.
Also see: UPDATED–Educating Dr. Fauci On Herd Immunity And Covid-19: Completing What Rand Paul Began--Dr. Andrew Bostom: https://www.andrewbostom.org/2020/09/educating-dr-fauci-on-herd-immunity-and-covid-19-completing-what-rand-paul-began/
Dr. Ben Edwards discusses that exchange between Senator Rand Paul and Dr. Anthony Fauci from recent weeks on COVID-19 and herd immunity.
Also see: UPDATED–Educating Dr. Fauci On Herd Immunity And Covid-19: Completing What Rand Paul Began--Dr. Andrew Bostom: https://www.andrewbostom.org/2020/09/educating-dr-fauci-on-herd-immunity-and-covid-19-completing-what-rand-paul-began/
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