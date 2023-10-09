355) Karen Kingston attacked by Government Hidden Tech

Stew Peters Network channel, October 7th, 2023.
Karen Kingston Breaks Silence: Government Using Hidden Tech To Terrorize People : https://stewpeters.com/video/2023/10/karen-kingston-breaks-silence-government-using-hidden-tech-to-terrorize-people/
https://rumble.com/v3ngsy1-karen-kingston-breaks-silence-government-using-hidden-tech-to-terrorize-peo.html
In 2018, Dr. James Giordano delivered a disturbing lecture at West point about the human brain being the battlefield of the future. Karen Kingston is here to detail her experience with nano technology and how it attacks the human body. What secret technologies is the government using to terrorize humanity?
Relevant article of Karen Kingston about what happened to her :
Humanity United Now - Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD | How I Survived Targeted Bioweapon Attacks: https://anamihalceamdphd.substack.com/cp/137783270
