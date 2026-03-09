BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

"Short Term Pain For The Long Term Gain" - The Mocking Bird Media Reads Their C.I.A. Prepared Scripts, As Usual
CADKIAH
CADKIAH
593 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
85 views • Yesterday
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
FDA escalates recall of blood pressure drug amid carcinogen concerns—yet another failure in Big Pharma&#8217;s toxic empire

FDA escalates recall of blood pressure drug amid carcinogen concerns—yet another failure in Big Pharma’s toxic empire

Patrick Lewis
CIA&#8217;s Cold War Tick Experiments Examined Following New Allegations Linking Them to Lyme Outbreak

CIA’s Cold War Tick Experiments Examined Following New Allegations Linking Them to Lyme Outbreak

Morgan S. Verity
Analysis of Liver Detox Diet Claims: Scientific Review and Expert Perspectives

Analysis of Liver Detox Diet Claims: Scientific Review and Expert Perspectives

Coco Somers
The longevity molecule: How a common amino acid could rewrite the rules of aging

The longevity molecule: How a common amino acid could rewrite the rules of aging

Ava Grace
Study Reviews Potential Immune System Effects of Green Tea Consumption

Study Reviews Potential Immune System Effects of Green Tea Consumption

Coco Somers
Corn: A nutritious staple or hidden health risk?

Corn: A nutritious staple or hidden health risk?

Evangelyn Rodriguez
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy