2 - Happy Ending

Two brand new Unknowns and some poultry join us for this second episode: Justin, Toons and Toons’ chickens. Thus reinforced, the Unknowns gather their courage and stare right into the twin abysses of Satanism and Libertarianism – and they stare right back at us!

However, first we exchange speculations on what actually happened with the recent destruction of the Georgia Guidestones; and basically we don’t really know.

After some debate on the actual definition of Satanism, Keel reveals that he has read Anton LaVey’s Satanic Bible and that it wasn’t all that bad (OK I may have paraphrased a little there).

Toons then launches a broadside against Libertarianism (unsuccessfully hiding his Ron Paul T-shirt) and insists, despite the assurances of the others, that he is a slave to his family and his rainwater gutters.

We touch on the CIA’s targeting of communities using crack cocaine via Freeway Rick Ross (not the rapper who Jackye hates). Clearly the war on drugs, like all similar fake wars (against poverty, cancer, etc.) is meant to be lost after a long and expensive boondoggle.

During some more drug-related chat about the Brittney Griner case, Jackye thinks she was a bit dumb (clearly!), Justin had some tips for the traveler who wants to avoid the firing squad and Terence looked forward to the late night, movie style spy swap. And some of us quite like the idea of buying a nuclear submarine.

Finally we all agree that there is cause for hope, that, after hard times ahead, “they” will not win in the end; and that the very best white pill of all is our podcast!







Useful links discussed in today’s show:



⁠Swipe Right Rehab⁠ – Jackye’s other podcast, co-hosted with her friend Gianna on the perils and pitfalls of online dating.

⁠The Propaganda Report, with Brad Binkley and Monica Perez⁠ - our founding father and mother, and the hosts of great and informative podcasts.

⁠The Union of the Unwanted⁠ – freewheeling discussions between an ever-changing group of like-minded podcasters; the inspiration for our format and name.

⁠Liberty Gear⁠ – the shop for all your liberty themed paraphernalia (and not particularly for your Ukrainian flags).

⁠The Symbolic World⁠ – Jonathan Pageau’s YouTube channel “exploring the symbolic patterns that underlie our experience of the world”.

⁠The Vigilant Citizen⁠– More symbol deconstruction.

The “Ministry of Truth” on:

⁠Anton LaVey⁠;

⁠The Georgia Guidestones⁠;

The key protagonists of the purported Brittney Griner spy-swap: ⁠Brittney⁠; ⁠Paul Whelan⁠; ⁠Victor Bout⁠nuclear sub seller (maybe!);

⁠Freeway Rick Ross⁠;

⁠Rick Ross⁠ the rapper (sorry Jackye!)





