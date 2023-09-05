Globalists Tyranny vs. the Black Robed Regiment

January 24th, 2021
Are you familiar with our history and the black-robed regiment? Reverends and pastors were instrumental in America's fight for freedom against the tyranny of the British regime. Pastor Dean Odle teaches about the importance of knowing our true history and dispelling the lies of those who are trying to twist it. As Abraham fought to rescue his nephew Lot, we must also be ready to fight for our loved ones.
