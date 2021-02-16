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The Meat Lobby: How the Meat Industry Hides the Truth | ENDEVR Documentary
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175 views • February 16, 2021
Investigative Documentary from 2016
In 2015, the WHO listed one of the additives in processed meats as carcinogenic. That same additive was nearly banned in America in the 1970s – until lobbying from the meat industry discredited the scientists. We reveal how, to impede or halt regulations on certain additives, lobbyists have been working in the shadows for decades. At the heart of this strategy are the scientists who collaborate, who receive generous compensation for studies that promote meat consumption. In conjunction with this, those whose work finds health risks associated with meat are ‘shot down’. From Brittany to Denmark, through California and Wisconsin, director Sandrine Rigaud conducted a year-long investigation on the tactics of the meat industry.
In 2015, the WHO listed one of the additives in processed meats as carcinogenic. That same additive was nearly banned in America in the 1970s – until lobbying from the meat industry discredited the scientists. We reveal how, to impede or halt regulations on certain additives, lobbyists have been working in the shadows for decades. At the heart of this strategy are the scientists who collaborate, who receive generous compensation for studies that promote meat consumption. In conjunction with this, those whose work finds health risks associated with meat are ‘shot down’. From Brittany to Denmark, through California and Wisconsin, director Sandrine Rigaud conducted a year-long investigation on the tactics of the meat industry.
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