BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Rebekah & the “Stolen Blessing” in Genesis 27 – Covenant Rescue, Not Deception (Part 3)
Forsake the foolish
Forsake the foolish
5 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
3 views • 1 day ago

#Rebekah #JacobAndEsau #Genesis27 #BibleStudy #HebrewWordStudy #FemaleEquation #covenanttheology


For believers ready to grow beyond the shallow and walk in real understanding — welcome.

What I teach here isn’t opinion; it’s Scripture, rooted in Hebrew and Greek word studies.

Most people trust the delivery long before they test the content — but here, the content comes first.

This is biblical truth without fluff — and real truth transforms.

In this final part of my Rebekah series, we return to 55 genesis 27 and the so‑called 30 stolen blessing of 58 jacob and esau. Was Rebekah a scheming deceiver… or a prophetic guardian of God’s covenant?


In this teaching, we unpack:

• How Rebekah’s oracle in Genesis 25 and Paul’s summary in Romans 9 frame the entire Jacob–Esau conflict

• Why Esau’s attitude toward the birthright reveals a heart posture God could not endorse

• How Isaac became blind to the covenant line — and why Rebekah had to act

• Why the “deception” of Genesis 27 is actually a covenant rescue mission, not a theft

• How the New Testament (Romans 9 and Hebrews 11) confirms that the blessing was secured, not stolen

• What this means for how we read women like Rebekah throughout Scripture and the “Female Equation” in God’s design

If you haven’t watched the full journey, start with Parts 1 and 2 of this Rebekah series to see how each layer builds: her oracle, her discernment, and finally, the blessing itself in Genesis 27.


📖 Key passages:

Genesis 25–27 • Romans 9:10–13 • Hebrews 11:20


If this series shifted how you see Rebekah, Jacob, and Esau, let me know in the comments:

• What details in the text did you never notice before?

• How does this change how you read other women in Scripture?

Forsake the foolish, and seek the jagged truth. Shalom.


Subscribe for more deep-dive word studies and covenant teaching:

Forsake the Foolish – Subscribe https://www.brighteon.com/channels/marlenaelizabeth/home


WATCH THE SERIES:

Part 1 – The Truth About Rebekah: Why Her ‘Deception’ Was God’s Plan

Part 2 – Rebekah’s Blessing: Jacob & Esau — The Birthright Battle of Her Seed (Part 2)

Part 3 – Rebekah & the “Stolen Blessing” in Genesis 27 – Covenant Rescue, Not Deception (Part 3)


#Rebekah #JacobAndEsau #Genesis27 #BibleStudy #HebrewWordStudy #FemaleEquation #covenanttheology


🔥 ABOUT FORSAKE THE FOOLISH:

The truth isn't popular. Popular teaching isn't truth. Forsake the foolish exposes false teaching with Scripture through deep Hebrew and Greek word studies. We focus on uncovering the "female equation"—the hidden balance running through the Bible that tradition often obscures.


Keywords
covenantrebekahbiblestudyhebrewwordstudyfemaleequationjacobandesaugenesis27
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
From Flames to Freedom: A warrior mom&#8217;s battle against toxins, vaccines and the medical-industrial complex

From Flames to Freedom: A warrior mom’s battle against toxins, vaccines and the medical-industrial complex

Belle Carter
Historic Winter Storm Fern paralyzes U.S., disrupting travel and leaving millions without power

Historic Winter Storm Fern paralyzes U.S., disrupting travel and leaving millions without power

Kevin Hughes
Billionaire donors Adelson and Saban dodge questions on political influence at Israeli-American Council summit

Billionaire donors Adelson and Saban dodge questions on political influence at Israeli-American Council summit

Belle Carter
Texas conducts mass aerial distribution of live rabies vaccine without public consent or safety oversight

Texas conducts mass aerial distribution of live rabies vaccine without public consent or safety oversight

Patrick Lewis
Winter wellness tips: Embrace the cold and focus on conscious breathing to combat stress

Winter wellness tips: Embrace the cold and focus on conscious breathing to combat stress

Lance D Johnson
It&#8217;s not if, it&#8217;s when: Why experts say every family needs a 72-hour disaster survival plan

It’s not if, it’s when: Why experts say every family needs a 72-hour disaster survival plan

Cassie B.
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy