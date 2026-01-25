Rebekah & the “Stolen Blessing” in Genesis 27 – Covenant Rescue, Not Deception (Part 3)

#Rebekah #JacobAndEsau #Genesis27 #BibleStudy #HebrewWordStudy #FemaleEquation #covenanttheology





For believers ready to grow beyond the shallow and walk in real understanding — welcome.

What I teach here isn’t opinion; it’s Scripture, rooted in Hebrew and Greek word studies.

Most people trust the delivery long before they test the content — but here, the content comes first.

This is biblical truth without fluff — and real truth transforms.

In this final part of my Rebekah series, we return to 55 genesis 27 and the so‑called 30 stolen blessing of 58 jacob and esau. Was Rebekah a scheming deceiver… or a prophetic guardian of God’s covenant?





In this teaching, we unpack:

• How Rebekah’s oracle in Genesis 25 and Paul’s summary in Romans 9 frame the entire Jacob–Esau conflict

• Why Esau’s attitude toward the birthright reveals a heart posture God could not endorse

• How Isaac became blind to the covenant line — and why Rebekah had to act

• Why the “deception” of Genesis 27 is actually a covenant rescue mission, not a theft

• How the New Testament (Romans 9 and Hebrews 11) confirms that the blessing was secured, not stolen

• What this means for how we read women like Rebekah throughout Scripture and the “Female Equation” in God’s design

If you haven’t watched the full journey, start with Parts 1 and 2 of this Rebekah series to see how each layer builds: her oracle, her discernment, and finally, the blessing itself in Genesis 27.





📖 Key passages:

Genesis 25–27 • Romans 9:10–13 • Hebrews 11:20





If this series shifted how you see Rebekah, Jacob, and Esau, let me know in the comments:

• What details in the text did you never notice before?

• How does this change how you read other women in Scripture?

🔥 ABOUT FORSAKE THE FOOLISH:

The truth isn't popular. Popular teaching isn't truth. Forsake the foolish exposes false teaching with Scripture through deep Hebrew and Greek word studies. We focus on uncovering the "female equation"—the hidden balance running through the Bible that tradition often obscures.



