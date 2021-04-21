© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
16-Year-Old Patriot Destroys Convention of States in Wisconsin
Follow
2
Share
Report
200 views • April 21, 2021
Elayna Uhl, 16, an intelligent and eloquent patriot discusses her recent public testimony before the Wisconsin Senate Committee on Government Operations, Legal Review and Consumer Protection against both S.J.R. 8 and S.J.R. 12, resolutions applying to Congress to call an Article V constitutional convention (Con-Con) to propose amendments to the U.S. Constitution. Elayna shares her belief why fellow patriots and conservatives who love the Constitution should oppose a so-called “Convention of States” and the need to defend the U.S. Constitution from any alterations at an Article V Con-Con.
🇺🇸 The New American:
http://www.thenewamerican.com/
🇺🇸 The New American:
http://www.thenewamerican.com/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.