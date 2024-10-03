RT News October 3, 2024 2PM GMT

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Oct 3, 2024
Courtesy of rt.com
At least six explosions are heard across Beirut amid Israeli air strikes as huge pillars of smoke rise out of the Lebanese capital city. Hezbollah ambushes IDF troops who have invaded Lebanon, killing eight of them, as Israel attempts to expand the frontline northwards. Lebanon reveals a ceasefire deal was on the verge of being brokered just a day before Israel assassinated Hezbollah’s leader and launched its ground operation. We speak with a top Lebanese official. New details emerge about the Nord Stream sabotage as a Danish newspaper report says a US naval ship was located near the pipelines ahead of the 2022 explosions.