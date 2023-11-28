432 Hz music/// Brasilien master pieces on guitar with 432 Hz music from Jarumir Khan
I am practising on my guitar. arrangiert von Konstantin Vassiliev see link: http://www.konstantin-vassiliev.de/
Brasilio Itebere: A Sertaneja // Poeme d Amour
Anacleto de Medeiros Rasga o Coracao
Theresin DE JESUS
Americo Jacomino "Brasilerita"
Eduardo Souto "Coisinhas" // "O Desperator da Montanha" Tango
Anacleto de Medeiros: Nasci Para te Amar und andere Stücke
