Brasilien master pieces on guitar with 432 Hz music
Published 17 hours ago

432 Hz music///  Brasilien master pieces on guitar with 432 Hz music from Jarumir Khan

I am practising on my guitar. arrangiert von Konstantin Vassiliev   see link: http://www.konstantin-vassiliev.de/

Brasilio Itebere: A Sertaneja // Poeme d Amour Anacleto de Medeiros Rasga o Coracao Theresin DE JESUS Americo Jacomino "Brasilerita" Eduardo Souto "Coisinhas" // "O Desperator da Montanha" Tango Anacleto de Medeiros: Nasci Para te Amar und andere Stücke

432 hz musiclatin musicwhite magic musicgaspar sainzespanioleta

