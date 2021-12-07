© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Alex Jones Reveals the Real Jacinda Ardern
Follow
1
Share
Report
253 views • December 07, 2021
On Monday's Alex Jones Show, Alex reavealed the true dark spirit of New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.
He draws comparisons between Angels and Demons. The Angel is German Euro MMP Christine Anderson who responds to the Australian SOS. The other is a person who Alex describes as...
"You're a fricken demon, You're a devil, You're a tenticle of Fauci and Bill Gates, And you are reviled."
Who in Hell could Alex be talking about?
This exerpt from the show has been edited by Counterspin especially for the ANZAC audience
https://www.banned.video/
He draws comparisons between Angels and Demons. The Angel is German Euro MMP Christine Anderson who responds to the Australian SOS. The other is a person who Alex describes as...
"You're a fricken demon, You're a devil, You're a tenticle of Fauci and Bill Gates, And you are reviled."
Who in Hell could Alex be talking about?
This exerpt from the show has been edited by Counterspin especially for the ANZAC audience
https://www.banned.video/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.