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CRAZY OLD COKED UP BITCH SAYS "YOU BETTER RESPECT GOVERNMENT AND YOU BETTER RESPECT THE SCIENCE"
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290 views • December 05, 2021
I Think This Crazy Old Bitch Needs to Get Herself Familiar With the Term Democide and the Death Count Thats Tied in With It, She Also Needs to Understand That a Few Centurys Ago "Science" Had Doctors Drilling a Hole in a Person's Skull to Relieve a Migraine, Trust Government & Science Though Eh Nancy.... Ok.
credit goes to ---- https://www.bitchute.com/video/MPpsD51FJREp/
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ODYSEE LINK ----> https://odysee.com/@Harry_knowledge123:a
153NEWS. NET ----> https://153news.net/view_channel.php?user=Harry_knowledge123
WORLD TRUTH VIDEOS LINK ----> https://worldtruthvideos.website/@Harry_knowledge123
ARCHIVE. ORG ----> https://archive.org/details/@harry-knowledge
BRIGHTEON ----> https://www.brighteon.com/channels/harryknowledge123
GOYIMTV ----> https://www.goyimtv.tv/home
BITCHUTE ----> https://www.bitchute.com/channel/iLB0Ibex4Pxg/
credit goes to ---- https://www.bitchute.com/video/MPpsD51FJREp/
(All Content Posted To This Channel Will Be Duplicated At The Sites Below)
ODYSEE LINK ----> https://odysee.com/@Harry_knowledge123:a
153NEWS. NET ----> https://153news.net/view_channel.php?user=Harry_knowledge123
WORLD TRUTH VIDEOS LINK ----> https://worldtruthvideos.website/@Harry_knowledge123
ARCHIVE. ORG ----> https://archive.org/details/@harry-knowledge
BRIGHTEON ----> https://www.brighteon.com/channels/harryknowledge123
GOYIMTV ----> https://www.goyimtv.tv/home
BITCHUTE ----> https://www.bitchute.com/channel/iLB0Ibex4Pxg/
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