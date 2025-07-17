Netanyahu PUBLICLY HUMILIATES Julani, FORBIDS the Syrian army from moving south of Damascus

Bibi, carving up Syria, demands “demilitarization of the region to south of Damascus, from the Golan Heights and to the Druze Mountain area.”

Israeli PM Netanyahu claims that he forced Julani withdraw his forces back to Damascus.

💬 'We will not allow Syrian army forces to enter the region south of Damascus, and will not allow any harm to the Druze at the Druze Mountain.'

Seems that the southern provinces of Syria are not Syrian anymore.

one step closer to his evil Greater Israel.

Adding:

David’s Corridor: Israel’s plan to carve up Syria?

🌏 David’s Corridor is a reported Israeli plan to seize control of a large swathe of land along Syria’s eastern border

🌏 This corridor would run all the way from the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights to the Euphrates river in the Kurdish-controlled northeast of Syria

🌏 The corridor aligns with the plan for a ‘Greater Israel’ to spread the borders of the Jewish state “from the Nile to the Euphrates"

🌏 The idea of David’s Corridor is being discussed by outlets such as The Cradle and The New Arab, as Israel continues to encroach on Syria’s southern territories and insists on complete demilitarization of the land

🌏 Such a move may further stoke the fragmentation of Syria by violating Syrian sovereignty and potentially flirting with Kurdish separatism, which fits into the Yinon Plan – a scheme to fragment and Balkanize Israel’s Arab neighbor states.