⁣⁣Letter From David Sorenson "⁣⁣No. Your country is not dead. The world is not lost"









⁣No. Your country is not dead. The world is not lost. Humanity is not doomed.



Our nations are being cleansed and purified. The world is waking up from centuries of deception, and discovers the truth. Humanity is rising against evil, exposing it and preparing to build a better society.



I say NO! to all the voices that proclaim death, doom and destruction over our world. Too many so called ‘freedom fighters’ are in fact mouthpieces of the powers of darkness, constantly proclaiming, declaring and prophesying their plans to succeed. I rebuke that and say:



There is hope for this world. Beautiful, glorious and powerful hope.



During the past century humanity has been submitted to the intense crime of ever increasing toxic vaccinations, that caused an unprecedented prevalence of childhood diseases, and a never seen before explosion of severe health issues in billions of adults. What promised to eradicate disease from the earth, in fact caused a devastating rise of countless diseases, both mental and physical.



As mankind was injected again and again, the people became more ill than any generation in all of human history. It’s hard to find even one truly healthy human, these days. Hail the vaccines!



This is now being exposed all over the world. The criminal pharmaceutical industry that has been poisoning and destroying innumerable precious human beings, is now being exposed for what it is: a deeply evil criminal cartel focused on enriching the rich and weakening the world population.



So called pain killers, used by almost every human on earth, are created strategically to destroy the heart, kidneys, liver and cause a wide variety of other critical health disasters.



It’s no necessary evil that most medicines cause far more destruction in the human bodies than they do good. The pharmaceutical industry really isn’t that stupid, that they cannot make safe medicines.



The world is waking up to the intensely criminal agendas that have been served by those who keep claiming to ‘help’ us. After suppressing and even forbidding all existing safe, effective and cheap cures for covid, now these criminal companies claim to ‘invent’ pills that will help prevent and cure covid. Yeah right. Murder millions first and then say you want to save the lives of others.



It’s over.



Their reign is coming to an end.



Hundreds of millions and soon billions of people are finding out how they have been lied to, poisoned, murdered, robbed and deceived in every imaginable way.



The culprits are being revealed as never before. In politics, media, healthcare, military, education... the masks are falling.



Of course, those with corrupt hearts, still follow the madmen who prepare the most insane plans for humanity. They will do anything for a few zeroes on their bank account.



But their reign is coming to an end.

They have dug their own graves.



Thinking they can get away with something as blatantly obvious as this criminal PlanDemic... Silencing thousands of physicians and scientists is backfiring on them massively. Every voice they silence, opens up minds all over the world who are witnessing this censorship.



The way they crashed through all boundaries of common sense, in stealing the 2020 presidential elections in way too many ways, shows their desperation.



Panic leads to foolish decisions.