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SFW-WOMEN ARE RUNNING SCARED FROM THE RED PILL | REDONKULAS.COM
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24 views • November 29, 2019
Sasha Konikova doesn't want you to date Red Pill men because she's terrified you might like it.
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"Burning the Midnight" by Frank Cervi
https://www.amazon.com/Burning-Midnight-Frank-Cervi/dp/1539343804
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The article by Sasha Cornholio:
https://vocal.media/viva/10-signs-you-re-dating-a-red-piller
Other books by feminists advocating for domestic violence and the weaponization of false rape allegations against men:
https://www.amazon.com/How-Keep-Him-Short-Leash/dp/0061862754
https://www.amazon.com/How-Destroy-Man-Now-DAMN/dp/099982032X
The Red Pill Documentary
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_mB13NV7rY0
Sources
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lDjUjhexTQk
https://www.studyfinds.org/foodie-call-third-women-admit-dating-for-free-meal/
https://www.bolde.com/im-unhappy-single-im-not-afraid-admit/
https://www.huffpost.com/entry/women-and-prescription-drug-use_n_1098023
https://healthjournalism.org/blog/2019/01/new-report-paints-a-grim-picture-of-older-women-in-poverty/
https://www.studyfinds.org/why-are-marriage-rates-down-study-blames-lack-of-economically-attractive-men/
https://www.psychologytoday.com/us/blog/women-who-stray/201812/feminists-think-sexist-men-are-sexier-woke-men
https://thewaterpipe.wordpress.com/2013/12/22/can-a-fart-be-misogynist/
https://blog.simplejustice.us/2018/12/26/stare-rape-is-now-official-honestly/
https://babe.net/2018/01/13/aziz-ansari-28355
https://www.villainesse.com/no-filter/why-blame-men-violence
https://www.divorcesource.com/blog/why-women-file-80-percent-of-divorces/
https://www.psychologytoday.com/us/blog/high-octane-women/201109/meet-the-least-happy-people-in-america
Video Throwbacks
Don’t Date a Feminist
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hwyUxZzSwDo
University Study Proves Women Are Gold Diggers
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0zbXCgD3yJ4
Wheel of Misfortune
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BM5if8whXbo
NAWALT
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Bxw7AB7nMJA
Aziz Ansari’s Bad Date
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oTrQhUMZcAM
Brought to you by
"MGTOW's Guide to Retiring on $200K in Southeast Asia"
Available now on http://www.MGTOWBooks.com
Now downloadable in: PDF, MOBI for Kindle, EPUB, and Text-to-Speech MP3
Use the promo code POPP to save 10%!
"Burning the Midnight" by Frank Cervi
https://www.amazon.com/Burning-Midnight-Frank-Cervi/dp/1539343804
Sandman wants to tell you about the Brave Browser!
Download the Brave Browser today and say goodbye to corporate ads: https://brave.com/san644
How can you support Popp Culture?
Donate via SubscribeStar!
https://www.subscribestar.com/redonkulas
Donate via Patreon!
https://www.patreon.com/redonkulaspopp
Donate via Paypal!
http://bit.do/redonkulasdonate
Purchase your genuine Redonkulas swag on http://www.PatrolBase.net
Send physical donations to:
Redonkulas.com Productions
29488 Woodward Avenue, Unit 407
Royal Oak, MI 48072
If you write a check, make it out to Second Class Citizen, 501c3
All donations are tax deductible
Follow us on Gab, Daily Motion and YouTube!
https://gab.com/redonkulas
https://www.dailymotion.com/redonkulaspopp
https://www.youtube.com/redonkulaspopp
http://www.Redonkulas.com
The article by Sasha Cornholio:
https://vocal.media/viva/10-signs-you-re-dating-a-red-piller
Other books by feminists advocating for domestic violence and the weaponization of false rape allegations against men:
https://www.amazon.com/How-Keep-Him-Short-Leash/dp/0061862754
https://www.amazon.com/How-Destroy-Man-Now-DAMN/dp/099982032X
The Red Pill Documentary
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_mB13NV7rY0
Sources
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lDjUjhexTQk
https://www.studyfinds.org/foodie-call-third-women-admit-dating-for-free-meal/
https://www.bolde.com/im-unhappy-single-im-not-afraid-admit/
https://www.huffpost.com/entry/women-and-prescription-drug-use_n_1098023
https://healthjournalism.org/blog/2019/01/new-report-paints-a-grim-picture-of-older-women-in-poverty/
https://www.studyfinds.org/why-are-marriage-rates-down-study-blames-lack-of-economically-attractive-men/
https://www.psychologytoday.com/us/blog/women-who-stray/201812/feminists-think-sexist-men-are-sexier-woke-men
https://thewaterpipe.wordpress.com/2013/12/22/can-a-fart-be-misogynist/
https://blog.simplejustice.us/2018/12/26/stare-rape-is-now-official-honestly/
https://babe.net/2018/01/13/aziz-ansari-28355
https://www.villainesse.com/no-filter/why-blame-men-violence
https://www.divorcesource.com/blog/why-women-file-80-percent-of-divorces/
https://www.psychologytoday.com/us/blog/high-octane-women/201109/meet-the-least-happy-people-in-america
Video Throwbacks
Don’t Date a Feminist
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hwyUxZzSwDo
University Study Proves Women Are Gold Diggers
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0zbXCgD3yJ4
Wheel of Misfortune
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BM5if8whXbo
NAWALT
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Bxw7AB7nMJA
Aziz Ansari’s Bad Date
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oTrQhUMZcAM
Keywords
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