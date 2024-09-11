© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Recent Study Shows Self-Assembly Nanobots in the COVID-19 Injectables
Greg Reese
Greg Reese
Research from Korea and Japan confirm previous reports of nanotech in the COVID-19 injectables
https://gregreese.substack.com/
Recently published research from Korea and Japan confirm previous reports we’ve heard of nanotech in the COVID-19 injectables.
Contents of the COVID-19 injectables produced by Pfizer and Moderna were examined under a stereo-microscope at four-hundred-times magnification. Specimens were cultured in different media to observe the effect they had on living cells.
The study concluded that the anomalous injuries that have occurred worldwide since the injectables were “pressed upon billions of individuals,” were caused by the nanotechnology contents of the COVID-19 injectables.
https://banned.video/watch?id=66e1b4ab2ad75d52aa145f48