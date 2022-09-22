Create New Account
Democrats compare DeSantis, Abbott to HUMAN TRAFFICKERS, but BIDEN enabled the REAL crisis
Published 2 months ago |
Glenn Beck


Sep 21, 2022 Democrats have amped up their accusations yet again, and are now comparing Republican governors Greg Abbott and Ron DeSantis to human traffickers. But Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) isn't having any of it. He joins Glenn to discuss why it's the Biden administration that is enabling REAL human traffickers at the border. And he gives a blistering response to the Sheriff of Bexar County's decision to investigate Florida's transport of migrants to Martha's Vineyard.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=29VnzBc4pY4

