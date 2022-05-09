Situation Update is now Citizens Log - May 9, 2022 - A time capsule message for the survivors of the WAR

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Each episode will continue to cover each day’s observations about the total collapse of Western civilization that is being engineered — and the globalist war against the human race — but now it will be presented in the context of history for those survivors who may be listening in the future. Perhaps they will be curious how human civilization committed suicide in the name of “progress.”
Read more at https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-05-09-citizens-log-a-time-capsule-message-from-the-present-to-the-future.html
0:00 Citizens Log
39:40 Russia
48:05 War
54:10 Shocking Story
For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport
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