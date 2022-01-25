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Vaccine Expert, Christian Perronne's Statement To European Parliament - 'Vaccines' Not Vaccines, Killing People, Killing Children MIRRORED)
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4716 views • January 25, 2022
Vaccine Expert, Christian Perronne's Statement To European Parliament - 'Vaccines' Not Vaccines, Killing People, Killing Children MIRRORED)
Mirrored from Odysee channel @neverlosetruth at:-
https://odysee.com/@neverlosetruth:0/Strong-and-clear-statement-made-by-Professor-Christian-Perronne-at-the-Parliamentary-hearing-in-Luxe:2?r=BRwv29YDP9jaY1NJ7RYPN4E8tkz2G1D3
Concise, & strongly worded statement that includes concerns over conflicts of interest, lack of scientific transparency, swift approval of 'vaccines,' 'vaccine' death rate compared to covid death rate, etc.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/gRJYzPWxYrfE/
Mirrored from Odysee channel @neverlosetruth at:-
https://odysee.com/@neverlosetruth:0/Strong-and-clear-statement-made-by-Professor-Christian-Perronne-at-the-Parliamentary-hearing-in-Luxe:2?r=BRwv29YDP9jaY1NJ7RYPN4E8tkz2G1D3
Concise, & strongly worded statement that includes concerns over conflicts of interest, lack of scientific transparency, swift approval of 'vaccines,' 'vaccine' death rate compared to covid death rate, etc.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/gRJYzPWxYrfE/
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