Mike Fallat Shares How To Multiply Your Business With The Million Dollar Book
Cashflow Ninja
Published 20 hours ago |

Mike Fallat is the author of many business-related books. He has a goal of helping 1,000 entrepreneurs publish books and teach them how to use their books as a gateway to generating 7-figures. His company, Dreamstarters Publishing, offers ghostwriting, cover design, automated funnels, and book fulfillment. They have worked with business owners all over the world. Mike hosts a podcast and runs a membership-based site known as The Inner Circle.

Interview Links:

Dream Starter Publishing: https://dreamstarterspublishing.com/

Grab My Book:

The 21 Best Cashflow Niches™: www.cashflowninja.com/21niches

Join My Inner Circle & Mastermind Cashflow Nirvana www.cashflowninja.com/nirvana

Episode Sponsors:

Producers Wealth: Create Your Own Banking System In 30 Days Or Less www.producerswealth.com

The Real Asset Investor: Build Wealth With Higher Yield Cash Flow www.therealassetinvestor.com

Penumbra Solutions: Buy Your Equity Like Institutions With Life Settlements www.thepenumbraplan.com  - password “penumbra”

Lavish Keys: Your Turnkey Solution For Luxury Short Term Rentals www.lavishkeys.com

