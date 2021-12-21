X22 Report B 12. 20. 21.

Ep. 2657b - How Do You Defuse A Bomb, Dark Clouds Are Forming, History Is Being Made📲 Get The Fastest No-Log VPN Today: 📲Start Today For FREE for 30 days ^^ Click AboveThe [DS] is now pushing everything they have, they want the people to suffer during the holiday season, they want shutdowns so people beg. They are desperate and their plan has failed and they know it. All the pieces are in place, the major offensive will begin soon. This is about taking about the country, but to do this you need to prep and set everything in place to make the moves you need. Leverage and control are the name of the game. First the bomb must be defused, then the patriots can proceed forward, history is being made.All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.