Tucker Carlson: "I'm not mad at Putin.
German MSM journalist: "I am."
Tucker Carlson: "You should be mad at your own leaders... Putin didn't let in millions of immigrants."
"I think what we're being trained to do, and you clearly are the victim of this... is to channel people's frustration into directions that serve the people who caused the frustration in the first place."
"Your country's a mess because your leaders suck... You're mad about that. So they take your anger and they're like, oh no, it's Putin's fault."
