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Dr. Judy Mikovits POSSIBLE ANTIDOTE FOR THE V-SERUM AND THE CURRENT SPIKE PROTEIN CONTAGION >>Documentation and how to videos on making pine needle tea:
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1163 views • May 11, 2021
(The word “serum” is being used here since, evidently, the way to avoid taking the jab is to say “I am allergic to the serum”.)
POSSIBLE ANTIDOTE FOR THE V-SERUM AND THE CURRENT SPIKE PROTEIN CONTAGION >>Documentation and how to videos on making pine needle tea: https://bestnewshere.com/anitdote-to-the-contagion-must-read-must-do-everyone-heres-an-effective-way-to-guard-against-the-spike-protein-contagion-caused-by-the-covid-vaccinated/?fbclid=IwAR1VnjdxoBZrBVENHAXauLJIFttM3bZDgaLQwd55Z_L8ITj2pJrv1gFMKwM
Dr. Judy Mikovits (1 min. MP4 is attached) has revealed that the medical establishment has known all along about the antidote to the contagion – acontagion that is now being seen today by thousands of people who have not taken the serum, but have merely come in close proximity with others who have taken the jab.
Yet anyone can now take advantage of this solution by tapping its root origin, pine needle tea, an antidote that is freely available today in evergreen forests and in many people’s backyards. (Sources for buying it are also listed below.)
How can this simple remedy work so well in the face of such a seemingly insurmountable condition?
Suramin has been available to the medical profession for almost 100 years. A summary of its antioxidant benefits are outlined in this report – 100 Years of Suramin (attached as a PDF).
An Obvious Sham
Any natural medicine with 0.01% of these deaths and side effects would have been pulled from the market immediately. That our professionals and decision-makers have continued to allow this sham to continue reveals that this sham is intentional.
The upper echelon of the medical profession promote this program to the people, while they exempt themselves from it, and then take their personal antidote to prevent being affected by the transference contagion.
Since when is it acceptable to kill thousands of people and maim hundreds of thousands more with a “medicine”??? Why are we finding this OK? Why are we still trusting the media and the medical wizards that dreamed up this sham? When will enough be enough?
here is one primary American supplier (Etsy) for the pine needles (besides harvesting your own) that I am aware of at this point with 3 quality listings, each from a different East Coast wildcrafter:
Dosage: 3 cups per day or more of any desired strength (based on the quantity of needles added to a french press or teapot) with an approximate 1-3 tablespoons of needles per cup of near boiling water. This is a maintenance health-building dose.
Stronger amounts of needles to water can be used therapeutically. If it feels too acidic (due to the vitamin C) for your system, moderate the quantity and complement the tea with alkalizing food and dark green herbs or sea vegetables.
— — —
In order to grasp the seriousness of the situation we are in, and to understand why, we need to look back in history to the times in which this very day had been forecast, obviously planned for, and now created.
Here is one clear example:
“Jacques Attali was an advisor to François Mitterrand (former President of France) and wrote this in 1981:
“In the future it will be a question of finding a way to reduce the population. We will start with the old man, because once he is over 60-65 years old, man lives longer than he produces and it costs society dearly.
Then the weak and then the useless who do not contribute anything to society because there will be more and more, and especially finally the stupid.
Euthanasia directed at these groups; euthanasia must be an essential instrument of our future societies, in all cases.
Of course, we will not be able to execute people or organize camps. We will get rid of them by making them believe that it is for their own good. EMIGRATE WHILE YOU STILL CAN…
Too large a population, and for the most part unnecessary, is something economically too expensive. Socially, it is also much better for the human machine to stop abruptly rather than gradually deteriorate.
We won’t be able to pass intelligence tests on millions and millions of people, you can imagine!
We will find something or cause it; a pandemic that targets certain people, a real economic crisis or not, a virus that will affect the old or the elderly, it does not matter, the weak and the fearful will succumb.
The stupid will believe it and ask to be treated. We will have taken care of having planned the treatment, a treatment that will be the solution.
The selection of idiots will therefore be done by itself: they will go to the slaughterhouse alone. “ This fragment is excerpted from his book “Brief History of the Future”, published in France in 2006.”
Understand that we are smart enough to find our own solutions, and apply them. Those willing to take proactive protective measures, maintain their health, and become more self-reliant will rise from this period of change and transformation successfully.
POSSIBLE ANTIDOTE FOR THE V-SERUM AND THE CURRENT SPIKE PROTEIN CONTAGION >>Documentation and how to videos on making pine needle tea: https://bestnewshere.com/anitdote-to-the-contagion-must-read-must-do-everyone-heres-an-effective-way-to-guard-against-the-spike-protein-contagion-caused-by-the-covid-vaccinated/?fbclid=IwAR1VnjdxoBZrBVENHAXauLJIFttM3bZDgaLQwd55Z_L8ITj2pJrv1gFMKwM
Dr. Judy Mikovits (1 min. MP4 is attached) has revealed that the medical establishment has known all along about the antidote to the contagion – acontagion that is now being seen today by thousands of people who have not taken the serum, but have merely come in close proximity with others who have taken the jab.
Yet anyone can now take advantage of this solution by tapping its root origin, pine needle tea, an antidote that is freely available today in evergreen forests and in many people’s backyards. (Sources for buying it are also listed below.)
How can this simple remedy work so well in the face of such a seemingly insurmountable condition?
Suramin has been available to the medical profession for almost 100 years. A summary of its antioxidant benefits are outlined in this report – 100 Years of Suramin (attached as a PDF).
An Obvious Sham
Any natural medicine with 0.01% of these deaths and side effects would have been pulled from the market immediately. That our professionals and decision-makers have continued to allow this sham to continue reveals that this sham is intentional.
The upper echelon of the medical profession promote this program to the people, while they exempt themselves from it, and then take their personal antidote to prevent being affected by the transference contagion.
Since when is it acceptable to kill thousands of people and maim hundreds of thousands more with a “medicine”??? Why are we finding this OK? Why are we still trusting the media and the medical wizards that dreamed up this sham? When will enough be enough?
here is one primary American supplier (Etsy) for the pine needles (besides harvesting your own) that I am aware of at this point with 3 quality listings, each from a different East Coast wildcrafter:
Dosage: 3 cups per day or more of any desired strength (based on the quantity of needles added to a french press or teapot) with an approximate 1-3 tablespoons of needles per cup of near boiling water. This is a maintenance health-building dose.
Stronger amounts of needles to water can be used therapeutically. If it feels too acidic (due to the vitamin C) for your system, moderate the quantity and complement the tea with alkalizing food and dark green herbs or sea vegetables.
— — —
In order to grasp the seriousness of the situation we are in, and to understand why, we need to look back in history to the times in which this very day had been forecast, obviously planned for, and now created.
Here is one clear example:
“Jacques Attali was an advisor to François Mitterrand (former President of France) and wrote this in 1981:
“In the future it will be a question of finding a way to reduce the population. We will start with the old man, because once he is over 60-65 years old, man lives longer than he produces and it costs society dearly.
Then the weak and then the useless who do not contribute anything to society because there will be more and more, and especially finally the stupid.
Euthanasia directed at these groups; euthanasia must be an essential instrument of our future societies, in all cases.
Of course, we will not be able to execute people or organize camps. We will get rid of them by making them believe that it is for their own good. EMIGRATE WHILE YOU STILL CAN…
Too large a population, and for the most part unnecessary, is something economically too expensive. Socially, it is also much better for the human machine to stop abruptly rather than gradually deteriorate.
We won’t be able to pass intelligence tests on millions and millions of people, you can imagine!
We will find something or cause it; a pandemic that targets certain people, a real economic crisis or not, a virus that will affect the old or the elderly, it does not matter, the weak and the fearful will succumb.
The stupid will believe it and ask to be treated. We will have taken care of having planned the treatment, a treatment that will be the solution.
The selection of idiots will therefore be done by itself: they will go to the slaughterhouse alone. “ This fragment is excerpted from his book “Brief History of the Future”, published in France in 2006.”
Understand that we are smart enough to find our own solutions, and apply them. Those willing to take proactive protective measures, maintain their health, and become more self-reliant will rise from this period of change and transformation successfully.
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