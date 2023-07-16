Naomi Brockwell: This will change the fabric of society...
19 views
•
Published Sunday
•
...the erosion of privacy and its consequences
Keywords
free speech4th amendmentprivate data3rd party doctrinegovernment data collectionhistorical losses of civil libertiesmodern dystopian governmentsprivacy toolssurveillance todayterrifying poll
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos