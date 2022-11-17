This is the biggest crime I have ever seen, says Edward Dowd

Edward Dowd, former portfolio manager for BlackRock, with Steve Bannon on 16 Nov 2022.

Ed Dowd says:

This is the biggest crime that I have ever seen.

As of Aug 2022 there is 36% excess mortality (among millennials).

I am calling it a COVERUP. I am calling it criminal negligence. It is a disaster.

90% of the world has no idea what is going on.

The fact that our health institutions (CDC, FDA, NIH, WHO) are not talking about the excess deaths, is a coverup; it is criminal negligence.

The full 6-minutes of Ed Dowd talking about this is posted here:

https://rumble.com/v1v0ype-ed-dowd-breaks-down-covid-vaccine-they-screwed-it-up-and-its-devastating.html

Source : Larry Hobbs, Fat News

