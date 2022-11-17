This is the biggest crime I have ever seen, says Edward Dowd

Edward Dowd, former portfolio manager for BlackRock, with Steve Bannon on 16 Nov 2022.
Ed Dowd says:
This is the biggest crime that I have ever seen.
As of Aug 2022 there is 36% excess mortality (among millennials).
I am calling it a COVERUP. I am calling it criminal negligence. It is a disaster.
90% of the world has no idea what is going on.
The fact that our health institutions (CDC, FDA, NIH, WHO) are not talking about the excess deaths, is a coverup; it is criminal negligence.
The full 6-minutes of Ed Dowd talking about this is posted here:
https://rumble.com/v1v0ype-ed-dowd-breaks-down-covid-vaccine-they-screwed-it-up-and-its-devastating.html
Source : Larry Hobbs, Fat News
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.