This is the biggest crime I have ever seen, says Edward Dowd
The Prisoner
Published 11 days ago |
Edward Dowd, former portfolio manager for BlackRock, with Steve Bannon on 16 Nov 2022.
Ed Dowd says:
This is the biggest crime that I have ever seen.
As of Aug 2022 there is 36% excess mortality (among millennials).
I am calling it a COVERUP. I am calling it criminal negligence. It is a disaster.
90% of the world has no idea what is going on.
The fact that our health institutions (CDC, FDA, NIH, WHO) are not talking about the excess deaths, is a coverup; it is criminal negligence.
The full 6-minutes of Ed Dowd talking about this is posted here:
https://rumble.com/v1v0ype-ed-dowd-breaks-down-covid-vaccine-they-screwed-it-up-and-its-devastating.html

Source : Larry Hobbs, Fat News

crimeexcess deathsedward dowd

