Netanyahu on the question of whether the war with Iran is over or not:

"I think it has accomplished a great deal, but it's not over because there's still nuclear material, enriched uranium that has to be taken out of Iran. There are still enrichment sites that need to be dismantled, there are still proxies that Iran supports, and ballistic missiles they still want to produce. Now we've degraded a lot of it, but all that is still there and there's work to be done."

Trump's Boss tells it like it is......

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