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The Vision News, Fauci is Psycho, Save The Children, Truth Maxwell Trial, Death Vax
Save The Children from the Satanist! We must Pray~! Go To www.nationallibertyalliance.org to learn how we must take back America! God Bless!
* This show has a lot of different footage and also how to learn about our Freedom God Given Rights! If you want to make a difference and take back our Country go to www.nationallibertyalliance.org and learn about our Constitution, Bill of Rights, Natural Law and Common Laws of The United States of Our Republic today! Lets All Come Together and Make a Stand, Take Back our Country with our Constitution!
* Natural Law - "Love the Lord thy God with all thy heart, and with all thy soul, and with all thy mind. This is the first and great COMMANDMENT. Second - Thou shall Love thy neighbor as thyself. On these two commandments hang all the law and the prophets." Matt. 22:37-40
* Don't Comply Use Our Constitution to take back our country with each of our states, United States is the Key!
* We pray for strength, wisdom and protection for our military, soldiers, Police, and all that are helping those under attack all over the world, in this war on humanity. We Pray for President Trump and all our Godly Jesus believing leaders of America and the world for wisdom and spiritual knowledge to lead us with God through the battles with deliverance and understanding. Restore this Republic back to you Lord Jesus. These United States are one Nation under God in Jesus name with liberty and justice for us all! Help us all to come into one mind and one accord in Jesus name. United we stand but divided we fall. We must stand and fight the good fight of Faith! When there is nothing left to do, we must stand on that rock of our Salvation!
Saints in Christ Jesus, we must stand in Jesus name and say no more! Start sharing the good news of the gospel of Jesus Christ. We need to lead others to Christ. “For God so loved the world, that He gave us His only begotten Son (Jesus) that who so ever believe in Him (Jesus) will have eternal life!” We Praise you Lord, In Thanksgiving we Praise You!
Fair Use Notice: This video contains some copyrighted material whose use has not been authorized by the copyright owners. I believe that this not-for-profit, educational, and/or criticism or commentary use on the Web constitutes a fair use of the copyrighted material (as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. If you wish to use this copyrighted material for purposes that go beyond fair use, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner. Fair Use notwithstanding I will immediately comply with any copyright owner who wants their material removed or modified, wants us to link to their web site, or wants me to add their photo. The Vision Host Sherri Lynn channel is "one Women's opinion". Anything that is said on the channel is either Bible, Gods Word, opinion, criticism, information or commentary. If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant decisions be it investment or otherwise. Shop our store https://mycbdhealth.com
God Bless,
Sherri Lynn