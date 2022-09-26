DEFENSE POLITICS ASIA: 25SEP22 - [Strategic Analysis] Lyman Front - DPA Ukraine War Map Analysis

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CHECK PEDRO DELACABRA PLAYLISTS FOR MORE WAR MAPPING
https://youtu.be/uGGKjQ3Iw6Y
This is a DPA's exclusive strategic map analysis of the situation over at the Lyman region and the northern part of Lyman where Ukrainian forces had a breakthrough east of Oskil dam, along the border of Donetsk and Kharkiv Oblast - to share the possibilities of what is going to happen on the ground and what are the consequences of these battlefield developments.
Relevant Reports:
FULL SITREP (24 Sept): https://youtu.be/VG223rFNFA0
TINY SITREP (24 Sept): https://youtu.be/Cz1g8s2swy8
Lyman Front Quick Update (24 Sept): https://youtu.be/1NFb0ZHEDUk
You can find more information and the interactive map used in the video on http://defensepoliticsasia.com/Ukraine
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