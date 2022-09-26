DEFENSE POLITICS ASIA: 25SEP22 - [Strategic Analysis] Lyman Front - DPA Ukraine War Map Analysis

CHECK PEDRO DELACABRA PLAYLISTS FOR MORE WAR MAPPING





https://youtu.be/uGGKjQ3Iw6Y





This is a DPA's exclusive strategic map analysis of the situation over at the Lyman region and the northern part of Lyman where Ukrainian forces had a breakthrough east of Oskil dam, along the border of Donetsk and Kharkiv Oblast - to share the possibilities of what is going to happen on the ground and what are the consequences of these battlefield developments.

Relevant Reports:



FULL SITREP (24 Sept): https://youtu.be/VG223rFNFA0

TINY SITREP (24 Sept): https://youtu.be/Cz1g8s2swy8

Lyman Front Quick Update (24 Sept): https://youtu.be/1NFb0ZHEDUk

You can find more information and the interactive map used in the video on http://defensepoliticsasia.com/Ukraine



Twitter: https://twitter.com/defensepolitics



Facebook: http://facebook.com/defensepolitics

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/defensepoli...

Reddit: https://reddit.com/r/defensepoliticsa...

Telegram: https://t.me/defensepoliticsasia

Discord: https://discord.gg/HG3Qmwjdbt

Be a DPA Army Officer!!!



Patreon: https://patreon.com/defensepoliticsasia/

Other DPA Youtube Channels:



DPA Main Channel: http://youtube.com/DefensePoliticsAsia

DPA IRL: https://youtube.com/DPAirl

DPA Analytics: https://youtube.com/DPAanalytics

DPA Talk.: https://youtube.com/DPATalk

DPA Gamings:

http://youtube.com/DPAgamings

Alternate DPA Video Platforms



Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/DefensePoliticsAsia

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@DefensePoliticsAsia

#UkraineWar #UkraineRussiaWar #RussianInvasion #UkraineRussianWar #RussianUkrainianWar #Russia #Ukraine #RussiaVSUkraineWarUpdate #RussiaUkraineWarUpdate #RussiaUkraineNews



trail out neet result 2022 cbat uniswap bot

#UkraineWar #UkraineRussiaWar #RussianInvasion #UkraineRussianWar #RussianUkrainianWar #Russia #Ukraine #RussiaVSUkraineWarUpdate #RussiaUkraineWarUpdate #RussiaUkraineNews

