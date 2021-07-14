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Doctor EXPOSES FAUCI - Premeditated MURDER! - Graphene Oxide Explained - Cabal Calls For FORCE VAXX! - Stew Peters, 070821
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923 views • July 14, 2021
Many Thanks to The Stew Peters Show for this video and interviews.
My name is Cynthia and I've started this channel to provide access to share information, and videos to more people. Usually videos that I feel are important messages that I'm also interested in knowing about. You are encouraged to do your own research, review the evidence, go to the original sources, and come to your own conclusions.
Rumble — July 8, 2021 - 'The Stew Peters Show' talks with Dr. Bryan Ardis, who lost his father-in-law to MURDEROUS protocol, and has now exposed Anthony Fauci, who KNEW 'treatments' would KILL PEOPLE, but pushed them anyway, since DAY ONE!
Dr. Jane Ruby answers today's most popular question: Other than being a strange ingredient found to be the main substance in the Pfizer and AstraZeneca 'vaccines', WHAT IS GRAPHENE OXIDE?
DeAnna Lorraine exposes the deep state cabal for their plans to FORCE VACCINATE you and your family!
www.StewPeters.tv | Support us PLEASE! www.StewPeters.shop
RedVoiceMedia.com
My name is Cynthia and I've started this channel to provide access to share information, and videos to more people. Usually videos that I feel are important messages that I'm also interested in knowing about. You are encouraged to do your own research, review the evidence, go to the original sources, and come to your own conclusions.
Rumble — July 8, 2021 - 'The Stew Peters Show' talks with Dr. Bryan Ardis, who lost his father-in-law to MURDEROUS protocol, and has now exposed Anthony Fauci, who KNEW 'treatments' would KILL PEOPLE, but pushed them anyway, since DAY ONE!
Dr. Jane Ruby answers today's most popular question: Other than being a strange ingredient found to be the main substance in the Pfizer and AstraZeneca 'vaccines', WHAT IS GRAPHENE OXIDE?
DeAnna Lorraine exposes the deep state cabal for their plans to FORCE VACCINATE you and your family!
www.StewPeters.tv | Support us PLEASE! www.StewPeters.shop
RedVoiceMedia.com
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