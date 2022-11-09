Part 1: Actor Kevin Sorbo on Hollywood's Hypocrisy on Guns & Getting Work While Not Woke | Ep 40

Part 1: Actor Kevin Sorbo sounds off on Hollywood's hypocrisy on guns & social issues, and how he's getting a lot of work despite going against the woke narrative. He also shares his testimony, his family's homeschool success, and his new movie, "Something Ain't Right" with director Susan Downs in this two-part interview, featuring Dr. Downs in Part 2 on Faithful Freedom with Teryn Gregson, presented by We The Patriots USA.
