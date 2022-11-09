Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Part 1: Actor Kevin Sorbo on Hollywood's Hypocrisy on Guns & Getting Work While Not Woke | Ep 40
53 views
channel image
We The Patriots USA
Published 20 days ago |

Part 1: Actor Kevin Sorbo sounds off on Hollywood's hypocrisy on guns & social issues, and how he's getting a lot of work despite going against the woke narrative. He also shares his testimony, his family's homeschool success, and his new movie, "Something Ain't Right" with director Susan Downs in this two-part interview, featuring Dr. Downs in Part 2 on Faithful Freedom with Teryn Gregson, presented by We The Patriots USA.


KEVIN SORBO

Website: http://www.kevinsorbo.net/

IMDb: https://www.imdb.com/name/nm0001757/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ksorbs

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ksorbo/


► Shop Faith & Freedom Over Fear Gear: https://wethepatriotsusa.org/faithful-freedom


► Subscribe to the podcast newsletter: https://teryngregson.com/podcast


► Subscribe to the podcast:

iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/faithful-freedom-with-teryn-gregson/id1598602749

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/6dKsn0JqtNJfarUUVYuv5v?si=a810d53643fb4017

Google Play: https://podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0cHM6Ly9pbmZvNjA1NzAucG9kb21hdGljLmNvbS9yc3MyLnhtbA

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/teryngregson

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-1020046


Subscribe to the We The Patriots USA newsletter: https://wethepatriotsusa.org/news-updates/



CSID: 717eee7921fd17a5



Content Managed by ContentSafe.co

Keywords
freedompatriotstwopart

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket