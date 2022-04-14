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Black Star Superplume Covid Bioweapon Report for 2022 Newsletter 15: April 14, 2022
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982 views • April 14, 2022
Please support this channel by sharing this video report with others. Download a recent Black Star Report Newsletter and Mystery Report Newsletter by visiting https://www.terral03.com. Support the research via PayPal: [email protected]
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Seismic event indicators say Earth has moved into the first Earth-change Uptick Period for the 2022 Earth orbit cycle relative to the Black Star positioned between the Sun and area of space between the Libra-Scorpio Constellations.
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We appear to be witnessing the gradual unzipping of the fault lines along the global tectonic plates in slow motion that originated on this cycle with the giant bulge from the transition zone to the crust initiated by the two 7-mag quakes (Japan, New Caledonia) striking about two weeks apart. The weekly-event-total numbers from above show earthquake activity decreasing globally for the last month. However, this side of the planet shows a pattern of 4-and-5-mag quake activity diverging away from the Pacific Ocean-Ring of Fire and the Indonesia-Fiji-Japan-Triangle Seismic-Volcanic Origination Zone along all four Corridors that come together in the Convergence Zone. All the arrows in the North Atlantic point to the “Azores” (story) where seismic and volcanic activity is expected to increase moving through May 2022.
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Anti-virus shutdowns in China spread as infections rise
Submitted by Richard
https://abcnews.go.com/Health/wireStory/anti-virus-shutdowns-china-spread-infections-rise-84077100
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PUTTING THE SHANGHAI LOCKDOWN INTO CONTEXT: CHINA SEES THIS AS A BIOWEAPON
Submitted by Karen
https://southfront.org/putting-the-shanghai-lockdown-into-context-china-sees-this-as-a-bioweapon/
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Russia makes nuclear threat to Sweden, Finland over NATO consideration
Submitted by Richard
https://www.foxnews.com/world/russia-nuclear-threat-sweden-finland-nato
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Subscription Renewal and Snake Venom
Written by Richard H. and Richard S.
April 14, 2022
Hey Terral:
Glad we could renew our subscription with you. I hope all your preps are going well! Time is short.
If you have the time to read below, great, if not that's OK too.
Regarding the Mike Adams and Dr. Ardis disclosure of snake venom. I did watch the "Watch the Water" and parts 1 and 2 of the three.
1. I agree that the WTW was a propaganda piece. Just a lot of noise.
2. When I saw Dr Ardis on Infowars months ago, I did discount his credibility. I have the same stance on Mike Adams. I am 50/50 on Adams and Alex Jones and believe they may be controlled opposition.
--
Brighteon Banned Terral’s Comments: https://bit.ly/3spg02U
--
Get Your Food! https://mypatriotsupply.com/?rfsn=6079775.af1982
--
Get Free Silver:
Judy Witherrite Money Metals Rep: [email protected], (800) 800-1865 ext. 105
Just tell Judy that Terral Croft referred you. You and Terral receive free silver. :0)
--
Neutralize Bioweapon Threats:
Nanofilament Replication Inhibitor: https://youtu.be/oMxOt_-8KGU
Watch Nano Silver Webinar Presentation at https://www.terral03.com: https://youtu.be/IoxFckpUq44
How to purchase, mix, and store your Nano Silver: https://www.brighteon.com/0a11df24-30c0-4756-b44f-9335fc928ab3
Related:
Earth Clinic: https://www.earthclinic.com/remedies/borax.html
Wiki: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Borax
Candida: https://youtu.be/D4QteQZ370Y
Morgellons Disease Treatment: https://www.brighteon.com/f0038520-18a7-4fc8-b60a-bf68c81896e1
--
NASA Future Strategic Issues/Warfare 2025: https://fas.org/man/eprint/FutureWarfare.ppt
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Terral BlackStar YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNrZdBjWjfssfMx5dETze_g
Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
More info at https://www.terral03.com
Contact Terral: [email protected]
--
Seismic event indicators say Earth has moved into the first Earth-change Uptick Period for the 2022 Earth orbit cycle relative to the Black Star positioned between the Sun and area of space between the Libra-Scorpio Constellations.
--
We appear to be witnessing the gradual unzipping of the fault lines along the global tectonic plates in slow motion that originated on this cycle with the giant bulge from the transition zone to the crust initiated by the two 7-mag quakes (Japan, New Caledonia) striking about two weeks apart. The weekly-event-total numbers from above show earthquake activity decreasing globally for the last month. However, this side of the planet shows a pattern of 4-and-5-mag quake activity diverging away from the Pacific Ocean-Ring of Fire and the Indonesia-Fiji-Japan-Triangle Seismic-Volcanic Origination Zone along all four Corridors that come together in the Convergence Zone. All the arrows in the North Atlantic point to the “Azores” (story) where seismic and volcanic activity is expected to increase moving through May 2022.
--
Anti-virus shutdowns in China spread as infections rise
Submitted by Richard
https://abcnews.go.com/Health/wireStory/anti-virus-shutdowns-china-spread-infections-rise-84077100
--
PUTTING THE SHANGHAI LOCKDOWN INTO CONTEXT: CHINA SEES THIS AS A BIOWEAPON
Submitted by Karen
https://southfront.org/putting-the-shanghai-lockdown-into-context-china-sees-this-as-a-bioweapon/
--
Russia makes nuclear threat to Sweden, Finland over NATO consideration
Submitted by Richard
https://www.foxnews.com/world/russia-nuclear-threat-sweden-finland-nato
--
Subscription Renewal and Snake Venom
Written by Richard H. and Richard S.
April 14, 2022
Hey Terral:
Glad we could renew our subscription with you. I hope all your preps are going well! Time is short.
If you have the time to read below, great, if not that's OK too.
Regarding the Mike Adams and Dr. Ardis disclosure of snake venom. I did watch the "Watch the Water" and parts 1 and 2 of the three.
1. I agree that the WTW was a propaganda piece. Just a lot of noise.
2. When I saw Dr Ardis on Infowars months ago, I did discount his credibility. I have the same stance on Mike Adams. I am 50/50 on Adams and Alex Jones and believe they may be controlled opposition.
--
Brighteon Banned Terral’s Comments: https://bit.ly/3spg02U
--
Get Your Food! https://mypatriotsupply.com/?rfsn=6079775.af1982
--
Get Free Silver:
Judy Witherrite Money Metals Rep: [email protected], (800) 800-1865 ext. 105
Just tell Judy that Terral Croft referred you. You and Terral receive free silver. :0)
--
Neutralize Bioweapon Threats:
Nanofilament Replication Inhibitor: https://youtu.be/oMxOt_-8KGU
Watch Nano Silver Webinar Presentation at https://www.terral03.com: https://youtu.be/IoxFckpUq44
How to purchase, mix, and store your Nano Silver: https://www.brighteon.com/0a11df24-30c0-4756-b44f-9335fc928ab3
Related:
Earth Clinic: https://www.earthclinic.com/remedies/borax.html
Wiki: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Borax
Candida: https://youtu.be/D4QteQZ370Y
Morgellons Disease Treatment: https://www.brighteon.com/f0038520-18a7-4fc8-b60a-bf68c81896e1
--
NASA Future Strategic Issues/Warfare 2025: https://fas.org/man/eprint/FutureWarfare.ppt
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Terral BlackStar YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNrZdBjWjfssfMx5dETze_g
Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
More info at https://www.terral03.com
Contact Terral: [email protected]
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