Russia's Zircon hypersonic missile fired from frigate in the White Sea

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"According to objective control data, the flight of the hypersonic missile corresponded to the specified parameters. The target was destroyed in a direct hit," the department noted.
As specified by the Ministry of Defense, the launch was carried out at a naval target position located in the waters of the White Sea.
"Surface ships and naval aviation of the Northern Fleet of the Russian Navy were attracted to ensure the firing and enclosure of the area," the military department stressed.
Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoygu informed President Vladimir Putin on the successful firing of the Zircon hypersonic missile in the White Sea.