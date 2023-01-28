https://gettr.com/post/p26iwzdf13d

01/25/2023 Natalie Winters: Dan Friedman’s attacks on the New Federal State of China and Mr. Miles Guo on Mother Jones indirectly helped to prop up the Chinese Communist Party and did a disservice to the important values to the Americans, such as freedom of speech and rule of law.





01/25/2023 娜塔莉·温特斯：丹·弗里德曼在《琼斯母亲》杂志上对新中国联邦和郭文贵先生的攻击有助于间接支持中共，并损害了言论自由、法治等美国人宝贵的价值观。





