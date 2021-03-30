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Walter Veith - A Day To Remember - The Whole Truth (Part 8)
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10 views • March 30, 2021
In this intriguing lecture, the creation week is presented emphasizing the relationship between the Creator and the creation, answering questions such as: Who is the Creator? What is the significance of the seventh day of creation and what impact does it have on our lives today? Was the seventh day a Jewish institution or did it originate in Eden? An in-depth rediscovery of the day of rest.
Get the complete series here: https://store.amazingdiscoveries.co.za/?product=the-whole-truth-by-walter-veith
Visit AD Africa Website: https://amazingdiscoveries.co.za
Lecture 8 in the series "The Whole Truth" , by Walter Veith
To Order DVD's:
emal: dvd @ amazingdiscoveries.co.za
Online: https://store.amazingdiscoveries.co.za/?product=the-whole-truth-by-walter-veith
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Get the complete series here: https://store.amazingdiscoveries.co.za/?product=the-whole-truth-by-walter-veith
Visit AD Africa Website: https://amazingdiscoveries.co.za
Lecture 8 in the series "The Whole Truth" , by Walter Veith
To Order DVD's:
emal: dvd @ amazingdiscoveries.co.za
Online: https://store.amazingdiscoveries.co.za/?product=the-whole-truth-by-walter-veith
Subscribe to our channel to be notified immediately when we upload a new video
http://www.youtube.com/c/AmazingDiscoveriesAfrica?sub_confirmation=1
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